Twelfth Doctor joins Doctor Who Big Finish adventure as Peter Capaldi recast

Peter Capaldi might have recently claimed that he finds radio plays “quite dreary” – but that won’t stop the Twelfth Doctor returning for a brand new Doctor Who audio series, albeit with a different actor playing the role.

The Stranger star Jacob Dudman takes on Capaldi’s role in a new series for Big Finish titled The Twelfth Doctor Chronicles – Timejacked, with Bhavnisha Parmar (who previously played Yaz’s younger sister, Sonya Khan in the TV series) starring as Keira Sandstorm, a renegade Time Agent.

It’s not the first time Dudman has played the Doctor for Big Finish – indeed he’s previously voiced both the Tenth and Eleventh Doctors – and you can get a sneak preview of his version of Twelve in the clip below.

The Twelfth Doctor comes to audio in February 2022. https://t.co/vORyvrj3bl pic.twitter.com/BfcE6urxOZ — Big Finish (@bigfinish) August 5, 2021

Timejacked is due for release in February 2022, and finds the Doctor enjoying a comfortable life as a university lecturer at St Luke’s until he is recruited into a vital mission by the aforementioned Keira.

The full cast audio series is available to pre-order as a collector’s edition CD box set for £19.99 or alternatively as a digital download for the cheaper price of £16.99 and comprises of three different tales.

Those stories are titled Flight to Calandra, Split Second and The Weight of History with the first having been written by Matt Fitton and the latter two both penned by Lou Morgan.

Speaking about taking on the role, Dudman said: “I was delighted to create a voice for the Twelfth Doctor to suit full cast audio.

“It’s a character I’ve thoroughly enjoyed working on and have really grown into. I think fans will find this new ‘full cast’ format really lifts the box set to the next level! We have an epic three-hour story, told across three fantastic scripts – involving terrifying time agents, brand new planets, hatred of pears, and wibbly-wobbly madness!”

Bhavnisha Parmar said: “Working with Big Finish was an absolute dream. From the first day to the last, as a whole team – production and cast, we created some wonderful acting moments. Being back in the studio with the full cast was also a delight.”

And speaking about her character she added: “What can I say about playing Keira? She’s a strong female, funny and feisty – such a treat to play her. Her emotional arc is not one you see a lot in female characters and that is a true gem about her. I’m really excited about what the future holds for the box set, for the team, and for Keira! Until then…”

Doctor Who returns to BBC One later in 2021. Visit our Sci-fi hub for all the latest news, or find something to watch tonight with our TV Guide.