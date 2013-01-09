Director Michael Bay announced Reynor’s casting on his website, saying: “Jack Reynor, he is an Irish kid that came to America with 30 bucks in his pocket. Pretty ballsy. Seriously who does that? Anyway I spotted him in a great little Irish movie What Richard Did. This kid is the real deal.”

It is understood Reynor will play a racing car driver who’s dating Wahlberg’s on-screen daughter, although this female part is yet to be cast.

Bay was also keen to stress that “Transformers 4, is not a reboot. That word has been floating around on the net.

“This movie takes place exactly four years after the war in Chicago [from Transformers 3]."

He added: "The story makes a very natural transition, and reason as to why we have a whole new cast.

“This Transformers will feel very different than the last three. We are embarking on a new trilogy.”

Directed by Bay, the first Transformers movie was released in 2007 proving to be a huge box office success, starring Shia laBeouf and Megan Fox. Although Fox left the series after the 2009 sequel Revenge of the Fallen, laBeouf remained with the franchise for the third film, Dark Side of the Moon in 2011.

Transformers 4 is released 27 June 2014.