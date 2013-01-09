Transformers 4 to begin new trilogy... and star unknown Irish actor Jack Reynor
20-year-old “Irish kid that came to America with 30 bucks in his pocket” will join Mark Wahlberg in Michael Bay’s 2014 blockbuster
Little-known 20-year-old Irish actor Jack Reynor has been cast as a male lead in the upcoming fourth big screen instalment of Tranformers, a film that will start a new trilogy, according to Director Michael Bay.
Reynor will perform alongside Mark Wahlberg, who has already been confirmed for the 2014 film.
Director Michael Bay announced Reynor’s casting on his website, saying: “Jack Reynor, he is an Irish kid that came to America with 30 bucks in his pocket. Pretty ballsy. Seriously who does that? Anyway I spotted him in a great little Irish movie What Richard Did. This kid is the real deal.”
It is understood Reynor will play a racing car driver who’s dating Wahlberg’s on-screen daughter, although this female part is yet to be cast.
Bay was also keen to stress that “Transformers 4, is not a reboot. That word has been floating around on the net.
“This movie takes place exactly four years after the war in Chicago [from Transformers 3]."
He added: "The story makes a very natural transition, and reason as to why we have a whole new cast.
“This Transformers will feel very different than the last three. We are embarking on a new trilogy.”
Directed by Bay, the first Transformers movie was released in 2007 proving to be a huge box office success, starring Shia laBeouf and Megan Fox. Although Fox left the series after the 2009 sequel Revenge of the Fallen, laBeouf remained with the franchise for the third film, Dark Side of the Moon in 2011.
Transformers 4 is released 27 June 2014.