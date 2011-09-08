Luckily Rex had all the answers thanks to a pulp-fiction story, but didn't quite cotton on to the fact that there’s a mole in his organisation, despite his office looking like CTU from 24. Well, CTU crossed with the Big Yellow Storage Company.

Having digested the Nina Myers Guidebook to Turning Traitor, Charlotte Wills looks likely to make things difficult for her boss - but will Rex notice in time? Probably not, as he’s bound to end up dead in the finale. I made that prediction back at the end of episode one and I’m sticking to my guns: Rex is sure to be scythed down by Russell T Davies, who’s always had a thing for sacrificial lambs.

As for Jilly, well, she paired up with the woman with the Romulan shoulder pads and discovered that "the Blessing" was a big old hole in the Earth, a kind of pink cave with wind blowing through it that leaves a person feeling totally blissful. Or something.

It also seemed to be drawing Jack’s blood towards it, so presumably the rest of him will follow in time for an ultimate showdown. Or the writers will shift the story on by two months again and we’ll just be given a cursory explanation. The way this series has panned out so far, nothing would surprise me now.