Franchise creator Roger Price is teaming up with writer Andy Davidson for The Tomorrow People: Changes, a novel that "will unite Tomorrow People from across generations of television in an adventure where humankind will fight for its future".

A brand new chapter of The Tomorrow People is on its way to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the cult sci-fi classic – but it won't be headed to television.

It's not yet known which characters will feature in the story, but there's certainly no shortage to draw on, including favourites from the 1970s original series, 1992 revival, an audio run from the '00s, and a 2013 US edition.

The synopsis reads: "We visit a world where the Tomorrow People failed to emerge. Instead, a stagnant humanity is enslaved by the evil Thargons; invaders from another planet, intent on draining the Earth of its natural resources, accelerating a path to destruction that mankind had already set in motion as it polluted its home.

"But when international pop sensation, Gabriel, gathers a group of middle-aged strangers from across the world, a shocking secret is revealed, and there emerges a chance to save humanity and its home."

The Tomorrow People: Changes, due for release later in 2023, comes from Chinbeard Books and Oak Tree Books, and is set to be followed by a series of sequel novels.

Commissioning editor of Chinbeard Books, Barnaby Eaton-Jones, says: “After the success of the continuing adventures of Robin of Sherwood in book form, and with the comic strips from Look-In winning the Best UK Comic Collection earlier this year, it seemed ripe to follow this up with another classic series.

"Talking to Roger Price about all of this was a delight, and I thank him and his manager, Robin Chiponski, for allowing this to happen and being excited by the prospect of collecting the amazing comic strips together and rebooting the Tomorrow People in book form but with an eye on the nostalgic past."

It will be accompanied by a reprint of the Tomorrow People comic strips once found in the pages of Look-In magazine, which have been restored by the team of Robert Hammond and Eaton-Jones.

The Tomorrow People: The Complete Look-In Comics – Vol. 1 and 2 Andrews UK

The two-volume limited edition collections will be published only once by Rebellion and The Treasury of British Comics, making them true collector's editions.

Recalling the comics, Price said: "We were very limited in what we could do [on the TV show], until Look-In magazine offered us the chance to have a comic strip. We might not have had the money to do wide-ranging and amazing things on the television, but we could on paper.

"I always think of the comic strip version of The Tomorrow People as demonstrating what it could have been if it had a decent budget, and with today’s technology."

The Complete Look-In Comics collections will also feature interviews and features from the magazine, forewords from Price and actor Nicholas Young, and new articles by Davidson, series historian, and Look-In expert Shaqui Le Vesconte.

