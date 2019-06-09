Hemsworth posted the video above on Twitter revealing he “sat down with competition winner @TomHolland1996 in Bali”.

The actor wrote: “So great to see the look on his face when he got to meet his hero.”

In the clip, Hemsworth wastes no time in teasing Holland. “Tom is it? Tom Hiddleston?” he asks.

More like this

The pair discuss Thor’s weight gain in Avengers: Endgame, with Hemsworth revealing he decided to go full method for the film and telling the Academy not to worry, there’s plenty of space on his awards shelf for an Oscar.

Holland also reveals his favourite actors of all time are Hemsworth’s brothers Liam and Luke, and he thinks Hemsworth’s daughter India “has potential”, adding: “She could grow up to be a great actress.”

Advertisement

Men in Black: International will be released in cinemas on Friday 14th June 2019 and Spider-Man: Far From Home comes out on Tuesday 2nd July 2019.