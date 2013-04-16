Tom Cruise sticks to sci-fi for new role in Yukikaze
Fresh from the box office success of his latest film Oblivion, the 50-year-old actor is gearing up to save the world from aliens once again
Tom Cruise and sci-fi have a long, rich history, with current release Oblivion riding high in the box office following past successes War of the Worlds and Minority Report, as well as soon-to-be-released The Only Way Is Kill. So it comes as no surprise that the 50-year-old actor has signed up for yet another...
Japanese sci-fi fantasy Yukikaze - which will be adapted from Chohei Kambayashi's popular series of novels - sees mankind come under attack from an alien force known as JAM (presumably more formidable than it sounds).
Produced by Erwin Stoff and Tom Lassally - the same team behind Cruise's upcoming blockbuster All You Need Is Kill, co-starring Emily Blunt - Yukikaze will see mankind rally to take on the extra-terrestrial invaders, culminating in a dramatic battle on JAM's home planet.
But will humanity live to fight another day? Well with Cruise at the helm (we reckon it's safe to assume he'll be resurrecting his heroic, save-the-world persona) they certainly stand a damn good chance...