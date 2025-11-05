It’s time to head back to Tracy Island – because Thunderbirds is officially turning 60, and ITV is marking the milestone with a brand-new celebratory mini-series hosted by Gogglebox favourite Scarlett Moffatt.

The four-part retrospective, Thunderbirds at 60, launches tomorrow (Thursday 6th November 2025) across ITVX, ITV Retro’s YouTube channel, and the official Thunderbirds social media pages.

A self-confessed Thunderbirds super-fan, Moffatt dives deep into the world of International Rescue to uncover untold stories and celebrate six decades of the show’s enduring legacy.

Created by Gerry and Sylvia Anderson, Thunderbirds first aired in 1965 and followed the daring missions of International Rescue, a secret family-run organisation saving lives around the world with the help of cutting-edge vehicles and the now-legendary Thunderbird craft.

Famous for its pioneering "Supermarionation" puppetry and futuristic design, the series became a global phenomenon and remains a defining piece of British sci-fi television.

Anthea Turner and Scarlett Moffatt with the iconic Tracy Island build. ITV Studios

Across the new Thunderbirds at 60 series, Moffatt will meet an impressive line-up of guests including TV presenter Anthea Turner, Dee Anderson (daughter of Thunderbirds creators Sylvia and Gerry Anderson), original puppeteer Mary Turner, RuPaul’s Drag Race UK star Ella Vaday, and Anderson Entertainment CEO Jamie Anderson, who continues to oversee his father’s creative legacy today.

Speaking about the project, Moffatt said: "I’ve adored Thunderbirds since I was little, so this has been a real bucket-list moment. To go behind the strings and discover the secrets from the people who made it happen was FAB in every sense."

From revisiting Blue Peter’s iconic Tracy Island moment to exploring the artistry of Supermarionation and the show’s lasting influence on pop culture and fashion, Thunderbirds at 60 promises a nostalgic and revealing look at why the Andersons’ classic series remains so loved.

Revisit Blue Peter’s Tracy Island build with Anthea Turner below:

