❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
Thunderbirds at 60 TV mini-series with Gogglebox legend confirms ITV release date
Scarlett Moffatt leads a brand-new ITV mini-series celebrating 60 years of Thunderbirds, with famous fans and original creators joining the celebrations.
Subscribe to Radio Times: 10 weeks for £10, including the Christmas edition
Published: Wednesday, 5 November 2025 at 2:21 pm
Authors
Morgan JefferyDigital Editor
Morgan Jeffery is the Digital Editor for Radio Times, overseeing all editorial output across digital platforms. He was previously TV Editor at Digital Spy and has featured as a TV expert on BBC Breakfast, BBC Radio 5 Live and Sky Atlantic.
Ad
Ad
Unwrap your Christmas TV Plans
Guarantee your copy of the famous Radio Times Christmas double edition when you subscribe. 10 weeks for only £10.
Subscribe now
Ad