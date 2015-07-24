This time-lapse video shows how the Tardis really materialises...
Ever wanted to see just how the Doctor's time-travelling machine is constructed?
We're used to seeing the Tardis materialise with that noise and the help of some rather slick special effects, but have you ever wondered how it really makes it way onto the Doctor Who set? The truth is a little less glamorous but just as intriguing, as the BBC time-lapse video below reveals...
It turns out the Tardis isn't delivered whole but is brought in and put together piece by piece...
... to the point where a man has to climb up a ladder and stick his head in the roof.
And if you look closely here, you can even see current Doctor Peter Capaldi huddling under an umbrella, with a piece of paper that looks suspiciously like a script.
We tried zooming in. No luck.
