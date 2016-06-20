This moving tribute to Star Trek actor Anton Yelchin has gone viral
The 27-year-old passed away yesterday in a freak car accident
The entertainment industry was left stunned yesterday when news broke of the death of 27-year-old Anton Yelchin in a freak car accident.
Tributes to the actor, best known for playing Chekov in the recent Star Trek films, have poured in with the likes of JJ Abrams, Zachary Quinto, Mark Hamill and Tom Hiddleston all paying their respects.
But while famous Hollywood faces have been reacting to Yelchin's untimely death, one fan's moving tribute has gone viral.
The sketch – from Tumblr user mrscratch0753 – depicts Yelchin greeting Leonard Nimoy (who passed away last year) along with fellow Star Trek actors Deforest Kelley (who played Dr McCoy in the original series and died in 1999) and James Doohan, who portrayed Scotty and passed away in 2005. It also references Gene Roddenberry who created the original Star Trek TV series in the 1960s.
Alongside his tribute, the artist writes: "It’s father’s day, and I have no real time to finish this, but I wanted all my Trekkie friends and family all around the world to have this."