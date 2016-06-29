Battle of the Bastards was one of Game of Thrones' most spectacular battle sequences yet; an epic face-off between two armies, and some of the most frenzied chaos ever captured on screen.

It left viewers stunned at how the show pulled it off, a mystery to which the answer seems to be: through an incredibly deft combination of practical effects and special effects. See for yourself below, in a video posted by VFX company Iloura, who have also worked on projects such as Mad Max: Fury Road and Ghostbusters. It's an impressive piece of work.