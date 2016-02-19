If you’re a fan of the good old fashioned board game then you’ll probably be familiar with Guess Who, the guessing game in which players must ask questions to eliminate the characters in front of them until only one (hopefully the same as the one on their opponent's card) remains.

One Doctor Who fan put a rather special spin on the old classic for his other half though, and shared a few snaps of his Guess (Doctor) Who on Reddit.

This clever little game features all the NuWho Doctors and companions, and many other fan favourites including Strax, John Simm’s Master and Captain Jack Harkness.

If you fancy making your own Guess (Doctor) Who, check out YouTuber Karen Kavett’s step-by-step guide.

