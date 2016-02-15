David Tennant became a household name in the UK thank to his portrayal of Doctor Who's 10th Doctor, but it seems as though he knew he was destined to become a master of space and time long before he ever set foot in a Tardis.

Advertisement

Back in 1994 Tennant was starring in Takin' Over The Asylum, a six-part BBC Scotland series about a hospital radio station in a Glasgow psychiatric hospital.

And while waxing lyrical about his talents to Ken Stott's Eddie McKenna, he revealed something rather interesting about himself.

Now we know he became John Smith in Family of Blood/Human Nature but what if David Tennant's 10th Doctor used ANOTHER Chameleon Arch in the early 1990s?

100246
Advertisement

It would certainly explain a few things. Especially those curtains.

More like this
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement