This Doctor Who fan made a genuinely brilliant TARDIS with a 3D printer
The inside might take him a while though
Published: Friday, 17 June 2016 at 10:41 am
It’s a pretty perfectly formed attempt by redditor Jannes351 (you can find the pattern for how he did it here) but his job’s not over yet. To be truly accurate he’ll have to print the inside too, and we’re betting that might take him a while...
Don’t worry – there’s all of time and space waiting for you when you finish.
Doctor Who returns to TV this Christmas before a full series in 2017
