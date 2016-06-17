Despite their increasing popularity, 3D printers still feel like pretty space-age technology to most people, so it seems appropriate that one Doctor Who fan has used one to create a perfect small model of another piece of futuristic kit – the TARDIS.

It’s a pretty perfectly formed attempt by redditor Jannes351 (you can find the pattern for how he did it here) but his job’s not over yet. To be truly accurate he’ll have to print the inside too, and we’re betting that might take him a while...

Don’t worry – there’s all of time and space waiting for you when you finish.

Doctor Who returns to TV this Christmas before a full series in 2017

