Rory and Lois roped in their pal Charlotte and the trio set about organising an incredible Who wedding, based on the union between Silurian lizard warrior Madame Vastra and her Victorian wife Jenny Flint.

No expense was spared, with everything from the food to transport being Doctor Who themed. Julie and Amanda literally travelled through time and space in the Tardis on the way to their nuptials.

And once they arrived at the wedding venue (a museum designed to look like a Tardis interior complete with console) the Who theme continued, with guests all donning Doctor Who costumes.

As for the entertainment? Well, let's just say the kids organised an interesting adventure in space and slime...

And Madam Vastra and Jenny Flint (and their kids) certainly had the timey wimey time of their lives.

"I’m really happy" says Lois, "as it makes us more of a family and it means a lot to me."