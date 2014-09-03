“There’s a bit of friction that arises between Danny and the Doctor midway through the season," he says. "And [Danny's knowledge of math] is a tool for that friction.”

So, yes: maths. But also the soldier thing.

“Danny is an ex-soldier and he’s an ex-soldier for a reason," he tells Hero Complex. "The Doctor isn’t sure about that when they first meet… He’s a bit of an opposite to the Doctor. The military training is there when it’s needed.”

He also adds that Clara is a big source of disagreement between the two, and who has her best interests at heart.

In another recent interview with New York Post, Anderson expanded on what kind of role Pink will play in series eight.

“Before joining the school, he was a soldier in the British army," he said. "But he left, for reasons that will be revealed throughout the season. He’s an everyday sort of man, which I think is neat, especially pitched against such a massive hero as the Doctor. He’s sort of a straight man. I would say I become a companion for the companion.”

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=li0-bQGd_xw

Doctor Who returns with Robot of Sherwood at 7:30pm on BBC1 on Saturday 6th September