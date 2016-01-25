If you want a monster-of-the-week plotline featuring bogeymen like the stretchy Tooms or the sewer-dwelling Flukeman, then this is not the place for you. At least not in this opening episode. Instead of genetic mutants, we’re once again in the look-over-your-shoulder land of shadowy cabals, armed with syringes, bright lights and the odd cigarette. What’s clever is that their actions force Mulder to reassess everything he’s ever known, turning him – at least at the outset – into something of a sceptic. We’re used to Scully casting doubt on alien intentions, not ‘Spooky‘ Mulder.

What’s not so smart is the overblown storytelling that turns everything apocalyptic and cataclysmic within the space of 20 minutes. Gone is the wryness and in comes a po-faced paranoia that feels faintly risible once it’s been chewed and digested. To give the show its due, the drama harks back to one of the very first X-Files episodes Deep Throat, in which Mulder suspected that alien tech from Roswell was being used by the military for nefarious purposes.

But instead of the fear coming from what was once faintly glimpsed around a corner, The X-Files of 2016 leaves nothing to the imagination. Instead, it opts to ramp up the risk to a daft degree, with Mulder’s theories about man-made (and not extra-terrestrial) cover-ups leaving him looking increasingly wild-eyed. “Claptrap, isolationist, techno paranoia”, admonishes Scully, before she herself does a complete volte face and starts taking him seriously.

More like this

Advertisement

Where this leaves us remains to be seen, but you can’t help but feel that despite the truth still being out there, The X-Files’s crazy plotting will ensure that it remains forever out of reach.