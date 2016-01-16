His name was Clive, and so obsessed was he with the Doctor that he even set up a website to record sightings of him and to investigate other strange alien phenomena.

Well that site still exists – it’s live on the internet – and as well as all the original posts from Clive, there are also some more recent updates from Mickey Smith, Rose’s former boyfriend and a man who has since travelled with her and the Doctor and fought alongside them.

Not all of the pages on the site still work. The video messages from Mickey no longer play but you can still read about sightings of Rose and the Doctor – apparently dating back to the 1980s and even to the 19th century – conspiracy theories about him, as well as records of the time aliens crash-landed in the Thames and tried to take over the Earth.

More like this

Although, most people seem to have forgotten about that.

Advertisement

It's up to us to keep those memories alive...