Reports suggest she will continue to appear in zombie drama The Walking Dead as survivor Sasha Williams – a role she has played since season three.

The actor previously appeared on the Good Wife and starred as Tamara on ABC’s Once Upon a Time.

Martin-Green will be the first African-American lead in a Star Trek series, reflecting original showrunner Bryan Fuller's plan to continue Star Trek's commitment to diversity.

Earlier this month, Fuller – who has since stepped down as Discovery showrunner – said he could described the new series in three simple words: "Understand Each Other".

Martin-Green is set to join the three previously announced Star Trek cast members, Doug Jones, Anthony Rapp and Michelle Yeoh