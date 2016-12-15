The Walking Dead's Sonequa Martin-Green set to lead cast of Star Trek: Discovery
The actor is expected to star in the upcoming Star Trek TV series
The Walking Dead's Sonequa Martin-Green is set to star in the upcoming sci-fi series, Star Trek: Discovery.
The CBS drama has picked Martin-Green to lead the sci-fi series as a lieutenant commander – not a captain, as the other Trek stories have done – according to Entertainment Weekly.
Reports suggest she will continue to appear in zombie drama The Walking Dead as survivor Sasha Williams – a role she has played since season three.
The actor previously appeared on the Good Wife and starred as Tamara on ABC’s Once Upon a Time.
Martin-Green will be the first African-American lead in a Star Trek series, reflecting original showrunner Bryan Fuller's plan to continue Star Trek's commitment to diversity.
Earlier this month, Fuller – who has since stepped down as Discovery showrunner – said he could described the new series in three simple words: "Understand Each Other".
Martin-Green is set to join the three previously announced Star Trek cast members, Doug Jones, Anthony Rapp and Michelle Yeoh