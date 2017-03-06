Once the segment was over, the pair had to make way for Nazaneen Ghaffar’s regular weather forecast. But as the presenter stepped up to do her bit, the Walking Dead pair were still sitting in front of her screen.

The solution? A quick-thinking floor manager crawled on set and dragged them out of the way just in time.

So, with a quick smile and salute, Reedus was wheeled to the side.

And lo, a gif was born.

The Walking Dead airs on Mondays at 9pm on FOX.