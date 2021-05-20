The Walking Dead is coming to Star on Disney Plus

Since Disney Plus launched its StarHub earlier this year, the streamer has vastly increased the number of titles in its library – and the latest show to make its way to the platform is The Walking Dead.

All 10 seasons of the hit zombie apocalypse drama will be added to the streaming service on 2nd July, giving fans the chance to catch up with 153 episodes of the show before the new series airs.

The deal also means the 11th and final series will premiere on Disney Plus in the UK, with the first episode arriving on the platform on 23rd August 2021.

Since it premiered in 2010, The Walking Dead has become one of the biggest shows in the world, originally following Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and his band of fellow survivors as they attempt to survive in a zombie-infested world.

In the 10 seasons since, many characters have come and gone and a number of spin-offs have made it to air, and the show has maintained a loyal fanbase throughout.

The series is also available to view in the UK on Amazon Prime Video, while new episodes have traditionally been broadcast on FOX.

It is not the only sci-fi series that will be joining the Star library in the near future, with season one of War of the Worlds also being added ahead of its second instalment later in the year.

Not to be confused with the BBC version which aired in 2019, this adaptation of H.G. Wells’ famous novel originally aired on FOX and boasts an all-star cast including Gabriel Byrne (In Treatment) and Daisy Edgar-Jones (Normal People).