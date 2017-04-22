"The story follows our lead character as she deals with the suicide of her best friend" Gillan explained as she shared an exclusive shot from the new movie via Instagram. "She has a hard time expressing how she feels and finds herself on a path of self destruction."

Formerly known as Tupperware Party, the film co-stars Matthew Beard, Lee Pace, Siobhan Redmond, Paul Higgins and a variety of Scottish actors.

“It’s one year on and she’s having a hard time connecting with anyone" Gillan told Empire. "Everyone is very Scottish and unable to talk about their emotions, so everything’s bottled up and it comes out in other ways.”

Gillan revealed that she was inspired to write the film after learning that suicide rates in the Highlands were significantly higher than in other parts of Scotland.

"Growing up there, I had such an amazing experience,” she said, “so to read something like that, it’s like, ‘Why?’