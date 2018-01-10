With both Superman v Batman and Justice League proving kryptonite to critics, Kal-El hasn’t had much luck on screen recently. But could a new DC TV series redeem the Superman story for viewers? Well, not exactly, because Superman isn’t really in it.

Instead of following the capers of the Man of Steel himself, new show Krypton will chart the backstory of Superman’s family before their home world (Krypton) was destroyed. And in the first trailer for the Syfy series, Seg-El (Kal-El’s grandfather, played by Cameron Cuffe, who narrates the teaser) gets a warning from the future about his planet’s fate.