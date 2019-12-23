One of the most glaring errors in the first Star Wars film, 1977's A New Hope, occurs during the final scene as the rebel alliance celebrates the destruction of the first Death Star.

At a grand ceremony, Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) and Han Solo (Harrison Ford) are given medals for their service by Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher), but one galactic hero is completely overlooked.

Solo's furry co-pilot Chewbacca, who was present for the whole adventure and played an instrumental role, isn't awarded with a medal of his own but instead has to stand silently to the side getting no credit at all.

More like this

Fans have long thought this was a strange and unfair decision, but they may find some closure during a particular scene in The Rise of Skywalker.

After the final battle has concluded, rebel ally Maz Kanata (Lupita Nyong'o) approaches her favourite Wookiee with the very same medal seen in A New Hope, and says: "Chewie... this is for you."

Chewbacca's visible happiness at receiving a medal seems to confirm that a comment made by George Lucas at the time of A New Hope's release is officially no longer canon.

The Star Wars creator recorded an in-character spot which said: "Chewbacca wasn't given a medal because medals don't really mean much to Wookiees. They don't really put too much credence in them. They have different kinds of ceremonies.

"The Wookiee Chewbacca was in fact given a great prize and honour during a ceremony with his own people. The whole contingent from the Rebel Alliance went to Chewbacca's people and participated in a very large celebration. It was an honour for the entire Wookiee race."

Well, as it turns out, Wookiees love medals so thank goodness justice has finally been served.

Advertisement

The Rise of Skywalker is currently playing in cinemas nationwide