The opening minute of the new X-Files series is out there...
Fox Mulder is as obsessed as ever in this teaser for the new six part miniseries
Published: Wednesday, 13 January 2016 at 11:46 am
It's been 13 years since Mulder and Scully were last on our TV screens, but after one minute of the new season, it feels like they've never been away.
The sneak preview of the brand new miniseries of The X-Files has David Duchovny's Agent Fox Mulder narrating a brief recap of his reasons for believing that the truth is out there.
Watch the one minute teaser below:
The miniseries of six episodes will see Mulder and Scully reunited and once again having their perceptions of reality tested by their close encounters with the paranormal and extraterrestrial. It starts showing in the US on 24th January and will hit UK screens on Channel 5 in early February.
