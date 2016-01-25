We haven't seen inside yet, but we do know we'll get to see the Eleventh Doctor and Amy Pond's moving encounter with Vincent Van Gogh and the Tenth Doctor's racy liaison with Madame de Pompadour, plus a Viking village – presumably the one where the Twelfth Doctor met Ashildr – and an "erupting volcano", which suggests to us that Ten will come face to face with his future visage, aka Roman merchant Lucius Caecilius Iucundus, aka Peter Capaldi.

And as if that wasn't exciting enough, you can also get your craft on with a Doctor Who-themed dot-to-dot book. Dot-to-Doc, geddit?

It contains 45 portraits of "Rose, Donna, Captain Jack, Clara, the Ponds, a Dalek, a Cyberman, a Weeping Angel and many more" made up of over 500 dots.

What better way to fill your Who-free timey-wimey?

Doctor Who: Travels in Time colouring book is available to pre-order for 7th April. Doctor Who: Dot-to-Doc is also available to pre-order for 7th July.