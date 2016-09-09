We’ve got no idea what happened to Gwen Cooper, Cappy Jacky or even Rex Matheson, the now-immortal CIA agent (you know, that bloke you secretly wished was killed off by the end of each episode).

So why spoil your Friday with this news? So we can remind you that Torchwood will soon celebrate its 10th anniversary with a new mammoth audio play wherein the Institute’s archives (based on an asteroid, obviously) are unearthed.

And also to remind you that Class, an incoming Doctor Who spin-off, has almost exactly the same premise as Torchwood. The plot for the new show: due to the constant time/space/parallel universe activities of the Doctor, there’s a pesky tear in space-time based around Cardiff Bay Coal Hill school (the one from the very first Doctor Who episode), allowing all manner of creatures and aliens through.

Advertisement

Yes, there’s no Captain Jack/Gwen/Weevils, but it’s better than nothing, right? RIGHT?