Brand new cast members featured in the trailer include Years and Years' T'Nia Miller, Enterprice's Amelia Eve and iZombie's Rahul Kohli.

Loosely based on Henry James' 1898 novel The Turn of the Screw, The Haunting of Bly Manor is set in 1980s England and follows a young governess (Pedretti) who is hired by a man to look after his orphaned niece and nephew at their large country estate.

However, the young American nanny soon begins to suspect all is not as it seems at Bly Manor, while housekeeper Mrs Grose (Miller), groundskeeper Jamie (Eve) and the estate's chef Owen (Kohli) begin to sense that dark supernatural spirits are at play.

Set to a creepy piano cover of Mötley Crüe's Home Sweet Home, the trailer shows the Bly Manor children's new nanny comforting them about their parents' deaths, telling them,"In a way, they'll always be here," while Miller's character Mrs Grose confides in Owen that she's "having somebody else's dreams" – more specifically, the dreams of the dead.

Creator Flanagan's first season of the anthology show premiered on Netflix in 2018 and followed the Crain family, who move into a dilapidated house before discovering it is haunted.

The filmmaker is best known for writing and directing horror films Absentia, Oculus, Before I Wake, Gerald's Game and The Shining sequel Doctor Sleep.

The Haunting of Bly Manor arrives on Netflix on Friday 6th October. Buy Henry James’ The Turn of the Screw on Amazon. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our guide to the best series on Netflix and best movies on Netflix, or visit our TV Guide.