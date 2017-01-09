Revealing the news on Twitter, Ryan posted: "This should be fun."

Constantine is based on the DC Hellblazer comic and aired in the US until it was canned in 2015. But Ryan has remained loyal to the character, guest-starring on an episode of Arrow and voicing the character in the Justice League Dark movie.

His dedication has been rewarded with Constantine's return - though it is not yet clear who else from the live-action original will be crossing over into the animation.

