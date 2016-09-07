Last night it was announced that missing 1960s Doctor Who serial Power of the Daleks (destroyed in a BBC archive clearout in the 1970s) was coming back to screens, with the classic adventure set to be recreated in a black-and-white animated special that will be available to buy this November.

And now we’re getting our first real look at how the six-part Patrick Troughton adventure will look, with a new trailer showing off how original episode recordings will blend seamlessly with stylish animation to recreate the tale in all its glory.