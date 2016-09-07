The first trailer for “lost” Doctor Who story Power of the Daleks is here
And it’s looking pretty creepy…
Last night it was announced that missing 1960s Doctor Who serial Power of the Daleks (destroyed in a BBC archive clearout in the 1970s) was coming back to screens, with the classic adventure set to be recreated in a black-and-white animated special that will be available to buy this November.
And now we’re getting our first real look at how the six-part Patrick Troughton adventure will look, with a new trailer showing off how original episode recordings will blend seamlessly with stylish animation to recreate the tale in all its glory.
Frankly, this is almost as exciting as getting brand-new Doctor Who. Almost.
Doctor Who: The Power Of The Daleks will be released on BBC Store on Saturday 5th November followed by the DVD on Monday 21st November