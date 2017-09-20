The first reviews for Star Trek: Discovery are in - and they may surprise some people
They're short but good...
Star Trek: Discovery lands on Sunday night on CBS in the US and Monday here in the UK on Netflix, but with no advance copies having been made available to reviewers, all we've had to go on have been trailers and a few images – until now...
As we write, lucky audience members are filing out of the world premiere in Los Angeles and while they're under strict orders not to reveal details, so far it's safe to say the verdict is positive, with particular praise for lead Sonequa Martin-Green...
Here's the review that counts, from son of Spock, Adam Nimoy...
Having seen very little of Discovery, some Star Trek fans did not have a great feeling about it. So will they be pleased or disappointed about the early reviews?
Star Trek: Discovery will stream on Netflix UK from Monday 25th September