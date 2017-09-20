Star Trek: Discovery lands on Sunday night on CBS in the US and Monday here in the UK on Netflix, but with no advance copies having been made available to reviewers, all we've had to go on have been trailers and a few images – until now...

Advertisement

As we write, lucky audience members are filing out of the world premiere in Los Angeles and while they're under strict orders not to reveal details, so far it's safe to say the verdict is positive, with particular praise for lead Sonequa Martin-Green...

Here's the review that counts, from son of Spock, Adam Nimoy...

Having seen very little of Discovery, some Star Trek fans did not have a great feeling about it. So will they be pleased or disappointed about the early reviews?

Advertisement

Star Trek: Discovery will stream on Netflix UK from Monday 25th September

More like this
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement