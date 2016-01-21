People with superhuman abilities who might be classed as "aliens" of some sort.

Or y'know, DC superheroes. Whichever you prefer.

And he does it all in his time machine, because he just so happens to have one knocking around.

More like this

Oh, and a glowing blue gun that looks nothing at all like a sonic weapon...

Anyway, since the show is SO far away from Darvill's old Doctor Who stomping ground, the crew decided to build him a friend to make him feel at home.

Nothing like Doctor Who.

Not even a little.

Not even at all.

Advertisement

Legends of Tomorrow will air on Sky1 in 2016