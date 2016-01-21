The crew on Arthur Darvill's new time travel show made him a makeshift Dalek
Y'know, because Legends of Tomorrow is NOTHING like Doctor Who *cough* and they wanted to make him feel at home...
Arthur Darvill's starring in a new time travel TV series called Legends of Tomorrow that's NOTHING like Doctor Who.
It's just a show about a guy who just so happens to have a British accent and a big coat, which come in handy when he travels through time to recruit people to help the human race avoid disaster.
People with superhuman abilities who might be classed as "aliens" of some sort.
Or y'know, DC superheroes. Whichever you prefer.
And he does it all in his time machine, because he just so happens to have one knocking around.
Oh, and a glowing blue gun that looks nothing at all like a sonic weapon...
Anyway, since the show is SO far away from Darvill's old Doctor Who stomping ground, the crew decided to build him a friend to make him feel at home.
Nothing like Doctor Who.
Not even a little.
Not even at all.
Legends of Tomorrow will air on Sky1 in 2016