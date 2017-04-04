But the BBC have refused to debate the possibility, telling viewers to “tune in” instead and find out for themselves what happens.

See Pearl Mackie, Peter Capaldi and Steven Moffat at the Radio Times Television Festival – 7th-9th April.

“We never reveal the fate of individual characters on the show,” a BBC spokesman said in a statement. “Viewers will have to tune in to find out.

More like this

“We are still filming Series 10 and no casting decisions have yet been made on Series 11.”

Speculation about Mackie’s future in the series has been buzzing ever since the announcement of Capaldi’s departure, with recent trailers also hinting that her character could meet a fatal end in upcoming episodes.

Still, for now it seems like we’ll have to wait and see whether Bill Potts will be a bridge between different eras of Doctor Who – or whether she’ll go out with the Twelfth Doctor in a blaze of glory.

Advertisement

Doctor Who returns to BBC1 on Saturday 15th April