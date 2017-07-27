But the Time Lady and the tinpot terror are giving each other a bit more respect than usual, with the Dalek flicking its eye-stalk towards her before calmly turning in the other direction, while Whittaker doesn't turn around but does mention in passing that she's "starstruck" to be in her enemy's presence.

Could a female Doctor mean the start of a new era of improved Doctor-Dalek relations? And more to the point, could this be where Chris Chibnall first got the inspiration for casting his Broadchurch star in Doctor Who?

Props to YouTuber Stewart Seyfried for reminding us of this clip's existence