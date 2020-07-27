The 100 fans watched messages from Isaiah Washington (Jaha), Alycia Debnam-Carey (Lexa), Alessandro Juliani (Sinclair), Christopher Larkin (Monty), Eli Goree (Wells), Michael Beach (Pike), Zach McGowan (Roan), and Paige Turco (Abby), who all shared their versions of The 100's send-off, "May we meet again."

Australian actress Debnam-Carey (pictured), whose surprise exit occurred in season three, paid tribute to the fans of The 100. “We’ve all gone through a lot with this show and I’m sad that it’s coming to an end," she said.

"It was such a hugely important part of my life, and my career, and so much of that is because of you guys. We couldn’t have done this show without you. You were the most incredible fans and I feel so honoured to be part of a show that was spearheaded with the most extraordinary, passionate, loyal, loving fans."

Washington reflected on the post-apocalyptic scenario of The 100 and how it chimed with recent events: “It’s a wonderful thing to see what human beings can do, the hard decisions that have to be made to survive as humankind. I like to think we were ahead of the curve in making a statement about how we can survive and move forward. To do what we do best, to find love, to find the common ground, and to move forward.”

To find out what's in store in season seven watch series stars Marie Avgeropoulos, Lindsey Morgan, Richard Harmon, Tasya Teles, Shannon Kook, JR Bourne and Shelby Flannery (and watch the previous cast of The 100 from 23:40):

Season seven of The 100 is yet to screen on E4, although it premiered on its US home The CW in May. The final season features main character Eliza Taylor reprising her role as Clarke Griffin, alongside fellow series regulars Avgeropoulos as Octavia Blake, Bob Morley as Bellamy Blake and Morgan as Raven Reyes.

Debnam-Carey signed off: "And even though the show is coming to an end, we really shared something so special that it’s going to live on for a very long time… So sending lots of love, stay safe and may we meet again.”

