The six-episode anthology series is essentially split into two halves, with the first three episodes following Sith Lord Count Dooku and his fall to the Dark Side, and the additional three episodes revolving around Ahsoka Tano and her journey to becoming such a hardened fighter.

At long, long last, The Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi series has landed, transporting viewers back to the prequel era.

Coming to our screens courtesy of The Mandalorian producer Dave Filoni, the series boasts a brilliant cast, which includes fan favourites from previous animated projects as well as some familiar faces from the live-action films.

The Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi has just landed on Disney Plus, but how many episodes are in season 1 and how can you watch them? Read on for everything you need to know.

How many episodes in Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi season 1?

Yaddle appears in Tales of the Jedi. Star Wars/YouTube

There is a total of six episodes in Tales of the Jedi season 1, which are all available to stream on Disney Plus from Wednesday 26th October 2022.

Each episodes has an approximate runtime of between 13 and 19 minutes.

The full episodes titles and official synopses are as follows:

Episode 1 – Life and Death : A child goes through a rite of passage with unexpected results.

: A child goes through a rite of passage with unexpected results. Episode 2 – Justice : Two Jedi are dispatched to resolve a hostage situation on a distant planet.

: Two Jedi are dispatched to resolve a hostage situation on a distant planet. Episode 3 – Choices : Jedi Knights investigate the mysterious death of one of their own.

: Jedi Knights investigate the mysterious death of one of their own. Episode 4 – The Sith Lord : A Jedi master makes a troubling discovery.

: A Jedi master makes a troubling discovery. Episode 5 – Practice Makes Perfect : A Jedi Padawan is given a seemingly impossible exercise.

: A Jedi Padawan is given a seemingly impossible exercise. Episode 6 – Resolve: A former Jedi is faced with the truth that they cannot be something they are not.

How to watch Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi

Fans just need to sign up to Disney Plus to watch Tales of the Jedi.

There are two options for subscriptions, which cost either £7.99 per month, or £79.90 a year.

Who's in the cast of Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi?

The voice cast of Tales of the Jedi includes Ashley Eckstein as Ahsoka and Corey Burton as Count Dooku, with Janina Gavankar, TC Carson, Bryce Dallas Howard, James Arnold Taylor, Phil LaMarr and more also appearing.

Liam Neeson also lends his voice acting talents to the series to once again reprise his role as Qui-Gon Jinn.

The full voice cast list is as follows:

Ashley Eckstein as Ahsoka Tano

Corey Burton as Count Dooku

Janina Gavankar as Pav-ti

TC Carson as Mace Windu

Ian McDiarmid as Darth Sidious

Liam Neeson as Qui-Gon Jinn

Micheál Richardson as a young Qui-Gon Jinn

Phil LaMarr as Bail Organa

Clancy Brown as an Inquisitor

Matt Lanter as Anakin Skywalker

James Arnold Taylor as Obi-Wan Kenobi

Bryce Dallas Howard as Yaddle

