However, the trailer also appears to tease a brand new character around the 0.28 seconds mark, as we get our first glimpse of Game of Thrones star Tom Wlaschiha – aka the 'Faceless Man' Jaqen H’ghar – as a mysterious Russian soldier.

Viewers were quick to spot the actor, whose appearance in the trailer was later confirmed by Stranger Things's official writers Twitter page – perhaps suggesting that he's set to play a major role in the coming series...

In Game of Thrones, Jaqen H’ghar is an assassin and member of the Faceless Men of Braavos. He offers to train Arya Stark and eventually she travels to Braavos to become an assassin, learning to be 'faceless' before reaccepting her family heritage and returning to Winterfell.

More like this

You can watch the Stranger Things season four teaser trailer here.

Advertisement

Stranger Things seasons 1-3 are currently available to stream on Netflix.