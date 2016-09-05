Stranger Things series two will be "bigger, badder and darker"
It'll turn your expectations upside-down, says executive producer Dan Cohen
When you’re penning chapter two to any story it’s easy to succumb to ‘difficult second album’ syndrome and retreat into your original format. Not the case for Netflix’s Stranger Things.
After the sci-fi/horror hit was renewed for a second season last week, Stranger Things executive producer Dan Cohen has promised upcoming episodes will be “expanding the world” introduced in the first eight instalments.
Speaking to Yahoo.com, Cohen said: “We’ll be doing more than just a rehash of season one. We’re coming back with a few new characters, expanding storylines and mythologies, so it’ll feel like the stakes are raised.
“We want a sequel that feels like it’s bigger and badder and darker, while answering more of the questions and getting deeper into what’s going on. [The Duffer Brothers] want it to be that great sequel that is satisfying and yet expands the world.”
Have a sequel like Terminator 2: Judgement Day, Aliens or Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom in your mind? So does Cohen, who says Stranger Things will follow their examples when developing the plot of the second season.
And like those 80s films, the Stranger Things sequel will reportedly be longer than the original – the second season will have nine episodes instead of season one’s eight, according to Variety.
So, will the show actually pull out back-to-back critically acclaimed series? Stranger Things have happened (sorry).
Stranger Things season 1 is available to stream on Netflix now