Speaking to Yahoo.com, Cohen said: “We’ll be doing more than just a rehash of season one. We’re coming back with a few new characters, expanding storylines and mythologies, so it’ll feel like the stakes are raised.

“We want a sequel that feels like it’s bigger and badder and darker, while answering more of the questions and getting deeper into what’s going on. [The Duffer Brothers] want it to be that great sequel that is satisfying and yet expands the world.”

Have a sequel like Terminator 2: Judgement Day, Aliens or Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom in your mind? So does Cohen, who says Stranger Things will follow their examples when developing the plot of the second season.

And like those 80s films, the Stranger Things sequel will reportedly be longer than the original – the second season will have nine episodes instead of season one’s eight, according to Variety.

So, will the show actually pull out back-to-back critically acclaimed series? Stranger Things have happened (sorry).

Advertisement

Stranger Things season 1 is available to stream on Netflix now