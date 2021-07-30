Stranger Things star David Harbour says season 4 takes Hopper “back into the warrior realm”

Star of Stranger Things, David Harbour, has revealed that he wanted his character Jim Hopper to return to “the warrior realm” in season four, following his fears that the sheriff was turning into a “dad”.

“One of the interesting things about Hopper this season — although you do see a lot of that fatherly stuff is — I did want to take him back into the warrior realm because there’s something as you get to be the dad role where, you know, it’s a bit like the dad gene,” the actor told The Hollywood Reporter.

He continued: “You start to become less of a viable presence in the world. They’re more like, ‘Oh, dad’ — like someone who people are humiliated by, and like, I’m not quite ready for that. I still want to be, like, a presence.”

At the end of season three, Hawkins sheriff Hopper was presumed dead by the other central characters – although we now know that he’s alive.

The official synopsis for season four highlights Hopper’s plight: “It’s not all good news for our ‘American’; he is imprisoned far from home in the snowy wasteland of Kamchatka, where he will face dangers both human… and other.”

Hopper’s ‘death’ was particularly devastating for Eleven (played by Millie Bobby Brown), who Hopper – in all intents and purposes – adopted following the events of season one.

“Millie and I have always had sort of a special relationship because I knew her when she was so young. I knew her before any of this big fame hit,” Harbour said. “I have a real protective feeling for her. I have a real, like, worry. I worry about her and the fame and all that she has to struggle with. And I’ve just always felt this kind of deep fatherly affection for her.”

Details for season four are being kept under wraps, but Harbour’s Stranger Things co-star Caleb McLaughlin recently teased the “insane” storylines in an interview with Complex.

He said: “I’m excited for people to see the season. We’ve been filming it right now for the past year and a half, two years because of COVID. I’m really excited for everyone to see the season. It’s definitely different from the last couple of seasons. Storylines are insane. It’s going to be really exciting to see what people think about this. While I’m talking about this, I’m thinking about what we’ve been filming and I’m just like, “Wow. No one knows what is to come. It’s insane.”

Stranger Things seasons 1-3 are now available on Netflix.