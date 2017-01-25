Speaking to Hollywood Life, David Harbour, who plays Chief Hopper, said: “We have Sean Astin… he’s Winona’s new boyfriend… much to the chagrin to the Chief of Police.”

He added: “It’s a year later in the story, so there are several things that happened last year, like Will has come back.”

“There are certain people in the town that know what happened, and then certain people that don’t know what happened. So there’s a lot of fall out with who knows what.”

Harbour also restated the show-running Duffer Brother’s pledge for #Justice4Barb: “The question and the feelings that Nancy has that no one ever cares about her friend Barb, are very much present in the beginning of the season.”

Alongside Sean Astin’s BF role, the show is also greeting Paul Reiser (Mad About You), Linnea Berthelsen (Teenland), Dacre Montgomery (Power Rangers) and Sadie Sink (Odyssey) to the Stranger Things cast list for season two.

Plus, we also know what the episodes will be titled, thanks to this video to the accompaniment of that fantastic theme song…

So, expect to binge watch all nine of these instalments when the show returns to Netflix some point this year:

MadMax

The Boy Who Came Back To Life

The Pumpkin Patch

The Palace

The Storm

The Pollywog

The Secret Cabin

The Brain

The Lost Brother