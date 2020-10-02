The official Stranger Things Twitter account confirmed the news by posting a photo of a clapperboard along with the caption, "meanwhile in the upside down..."

And when the account for the show's writers commented, "Ummmmmmmmm.......... are you tellin me what I think you’re tellin me?" the account seemed to confirm the news, responding, "Absolutely correct."

Filming on the series had originally started back in February, so it was still relatively early in the production process when shooting was suspended back in March.

We'd heard a few different potential resumption dates in the last few weeks, with several tentative Stranger Things restart dates in September having been previously reported.

The time away from filming hasn't been entirely unproductive, with the writer's room having tweeted back in June that all of Stranger Things season four had now been written.

Given Stranger Things' reputation as one of the streaming platform's most popular and successful shows, millions of fans are waiting with bated breath for the nest series, especially since there are loads of unanswered questions left over from the third series.

And although one of those questions has already been more or less answered – with Netflix confirming Hopper (David Harbour) will be returning – a lot is still unknown about exactly how he survived.

Fans could still be left to stew over those questions for a while yet though, with the delays to production meaning it’s very unlikely Stranger Things season four will arrive before 2021.

We'd predict a summer 2021 release date, given that shoots for the show normally take around six months to complete in addition to a four-month post-production process.

Stranger Things seasons 1-3 are available on Netflix.