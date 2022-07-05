Stranger Things’ Joseph Quinn praises “extraordinary” Gaten Matarazzo

Matarazzo reprised his fan-favourite role of Dustin Henderson, while Quinn was a new addition in the latest episodes where he portrayed eccentric Dungeons & Dragons game master Eddie Munson.

Stranger Things star Joseph Quinn has praised co-star Gaten Matarazzo as an "extraordinary" talent, following acclaim for their performances in the show's fourth season.

The two characters developed a close bond over the course of the season, which saw Dustin and his pals frantically attempt to clear Eddie's name after he was accused of being responsible for Vecna's gruesome murders.

In an interview with RadioTimes.com, Quinn discussed his time working with Matarazzo and said he was "excited" to see what the 19-year-old actor goes on to do when Stranger Things wraps up.

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

“Well, I've waxed lyrically about that boy in various interviews and I never get bored of it really," began Quinn. "He is an extraordinarily talented young man. I think he has grown so much during the filming of all of these seasons, and especially this season.

"His playfulness, his timing… In this season, we get to see the depth of his humanity. He's just extraordinary. And being near that, especially in someone so young, is a really thrilling thing."

Quinn added: "I had so much fun getting into that stuff with him. I'm so excited to see what he's going to do with his career."

Read more: Stranger Things' Joseph Quinn talks Eddie's season 4 journey

The final episodes of Stranger Things season 4 dropped last week and ended on a shock cliffhanger, which leaves the residents of Hawkins in a precarious position as they enter into the story's final chapter.

Additional reporting by Huw Fullerton.

Stranger Things seasons 1-4 are available to stream on Netflix. Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.