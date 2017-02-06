Stranger Things: Eggos and Ghostbusters feature in new trailer as season 2 release date is confirmed
We’ve still got to wait ages
The first full trailer for Stranger Things season two has been revealed – and it doesn't disappoint.
Get out your 1980s-style Filofax and mark 31 October 2017 in the diary, because that’s when the second season of the hugely-anticipated Netflix drama is dropping, making Halloween even more terrifying.
Set about a year after the events of season one, the trailer starts with a retro ad for Eggos (Eleven’s favourite frozen foodstuff) before we see Eleven upside down, of course, with a nosebleed.
Mike, Lucas and Dustin are all wearing Ghostbusters outfits – a new movie sensation in 1984 – outside Hawkins Middle School.
It looks like they’ll need more than a Ghost Trap to catch whatever the heck this giant spider monster thing is, which looks like it can do a lot more damage than a demogorgon.
The Stranger Things kids were thrilled to see the trailer during the Super Bowl...
AWWW THE STRANGER THINGS KIDS WATCHING THE SEASON 2 TRAILER #worldupsidedown pic.twitter.com/qGYqdZIZml
— vanessa (@outerspacepink) February 6, 2017