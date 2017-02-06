Set about a year after the events of season one, the trailer starts with a retro ad for Eggos (Eleven’s favourite frozen foodstuff) before we see Eleven upside down, of course, with a nosebleed.

Mike, Lucas and Dustin are all wearing Ghostbusters outfits – a new movie sensation in 1984 – outside Hawkins Middle School.

It looks like they’ll need more than a Ghost Trap to catch whatever the heck this giant spider monster thing is, which looks like it can do a lot more damage than a demogorgon.

The Stranger Things kids were thrilled to see the trailer during the Super Bowl...