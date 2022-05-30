Though its release is split in two parts – with seven episodes available now, and the final two landing on Friday 1st July – the season has already been deemed the scariest yet .

It's been a long drought for fans of Stranger Things . Netflix's first blockbuster hit aired its third season in July 2019, and the streamer finally released the fourth entry in the '80s horror sci-fi in May 2022.

A new villain has arrived in Hawkins, and though the gang is apart when the season begins, it has no shortage of epic team-ups and iconic moments.

But, does it match up to the others? In fact, which is the best Stranger Things season to date?

The first season catapulted Netflix to streaming dominance when it aired in July 2016. Eleven's shaved head, the mystery behind Will Byers's disappearance and Wynona Ryder were steeped in '80s nostalgia, and introduced us to the Stranger Things cast we know and love.

The second season gave us Halloween, Demodogs and a Steve Harrington/Dustin Henderson pairing we didn't know we needed and have been obsessed with since.

A Russian secret lab, Hopper's not-so-ultimate sacrifice and fireworks all made for a dazzling, and emotional season 3, which proved that Hawkins is not all creepy woods and autumn foliage.

Though Stranger Things season 4 is yet to be completed, those who have binged it should have a pretty good idea of where it stands compared to the others (you can read our spoiler-free, four-star Stranger Things season 4 review for a refresher).

So, cast your votes and the winner gets to be the next dungeon master.

Stranger Things seasons 1, 2, 3 and 4 part 1 are available on Netflix now and part 2 releases on 1st July 2022.

