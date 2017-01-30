But while Harbour's words packed a serious punch, we couldn't take our eyes off Ryder who proceeded to shuttle through a string of bizarre facial expressions as she stood next to him on stage.

Now Harbour has followed up his comments on Twitter, stating, "There is no greater honour than to be counted among you in the fight to bring us together."

But – posing with his new statuette – he couldn't resist drawing attention to the abundance of Winona Ryder memes that flooded the internet shortly after his speech.

More like this

They are "epic" indeed. Thank you Winona Ryder for summing up our disbelief, confusion, bewilderment and incredulity at the events of the last month.

Advertisement

And you thought 2016 was a toughie...