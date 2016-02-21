It's been a good few years since Matt Smith travelled the world in the Tardis, but he still remembers every note of the Doctor Who theme tune. Oh, you want proof? Well, now you mention it...

Now, when most of us do karaoke, it's a bleary-eyed affair in a darkly-lit room after more than a few tequila slammers. For Matt, it took place in a huge convention hall in front of scores of fans – but that only encouraged him...