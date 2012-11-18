"He's lost Amy and Rory to the Weeping Angels, and he's not in a good place: in fact, he's Scrooge. He's withdrawn from the world and no longer cares what happens to it. So when all of humanity hangs in the balance, can anyone persuade a tired and heartbroken Doctor that it's time to return to the good fight? Enter Jenna-Louise Coleman…”

The Snowmen will see The Doctor joined by his new companion, Clara (Coleman), as they do battle with villainous Doctor Simeon (Richard E Grant) and his army of evil snowmen. The episode promises the return of Strax, Vastra and Jenny, a new look for the Doctor and the introduction of a new monster that “will have families shivering behind the sofa”.

Matt Smith said: “For this year’s Christmas Special we have the wonderfully villainous Richard E Grant as Doctor Simeon. As well as lizards, Victorian assassins and deranged warriors from the future all return to convince the Doctor that he should board the TARDIS again and save the world. Add to that Jenna-Louise Coleman and so begins the Christmas Special, 2012. I hope everyone enjoys it!”

Watch the prequel mini-episode to The Snowmen - first shown on BBC Children in Need: