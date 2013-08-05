“Oddly enough the most people who said they were dead against it, and I know I'll get in trouble for saying this, but most people who said they were most against it were women. They said no, no don't make him a woman. Not that I was influenced by that. I was influenced by nothing."

Over the years varying number of fans have campaigned to give the role to a woman.

Colin Baker, the former Doctor has recommended Dawn French in the past and Joanna Lumley and Frances de la Tour have also been suggested for the role.

Moffat concluded his press conference by saying that the fuss over the secrecy of the casting process and the timing and fact of the live announcement - the fact of the live reveal in August was predicted in advance by RadioTimes.com - was irrelevant.

“It matters that people love the choice, that's it and what we were looking at when we saw that there was some minor hints out there that it was going to be Peter was that everyone was rapturous about the idea.”

