"I suppose in certain respects they’re kind of opposites, aren’t they?" he continued, while speaking to Frank Skinner at the Ad Lib event in Edinburgh last night. "The Doctor is the angel who aspires to be human and Sherlock is the human who aspires to be an evil god."

While we love the idea of The Doctor and Holmes hanging out, begrudgingly we kind of agree with Mr Moffat.

There goes any hope of Sherlock hopping onto the Tardis or the Doctor helping Watson and Holmes solve a mystery using his sonic screwdriver anytime soon...

