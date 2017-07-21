A first trailer shows the discovery of the Stargate itself, taking the action back to 1928 Egypt. Variety reports that it's Catherine who will be going on adventures and exploring different worlds in Stargate Origins.

Directed by Mercedes Bryce Morgan and written by Mark Ilvedson and Justin Michael Terry, there will be ten episodes.

Although the new series will be online-only, you won't be seeing it on streaming services like Amazon Prime or Netflix.

In an interesting move, MGM are actually launching their own dedicated Stargate streaming service called Stargate Command which will be available this autumn. The new service will host Stargate Origins as well as the movies and other Stargate shows like SG-1 and Atlantis.