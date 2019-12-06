The news will come as music to the ears of many Star Wars fans across the world, who are still hoping to see more of the sequel trilogy's stars, including Rey (Daisy Ridley), Finn (John Boyega) and Poe (Oscar Isaac).

However, many of the voices around the production have previously said that Rise of Skywalker would be the final outing for the characters, and would tie up the series' story neatly.

Terrio himself recently gave a (contradictory) interview to Polygon where he suggested this might indeed be the end: "I still don’t want it to be over," he said. "We were in the editing room just a few weeks ago, and you kind of want to memorise the room and memorise the emotion of it, because you know that you’re never going to get to be in that situation again. Even on set, I found myself just memorising the place, because I just didn’t want to end."

Even if the end is nigh for the 'Skywalker saga', there's still plenty to look forward, with many Star Wars projects in development.

The Mandalorian is partway through its first season, released in the US on Disney+, and has been commissioned for a second.

The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson is also working on a Star Wars trilogy of his own, and there is an Obi-Wan Kenobi series in the works for Disney's streaming service, starring Ewan McGregor in the main role.

Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker is released in UK cinemas on Thursday, 18th December 2019